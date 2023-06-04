close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Odisha train tragedy: List of injured, deceased passengers put on websites

To facilitate smooth identification of victims of the Balasore train mishap, the Odisha government has uploaded the details of passengers on three websites

IANS Bhubaneswar
Odisha Train accident

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To facilitate smooth identification of victims of the Balasore train mishap, the Odisha government has uploaded the details of passengers on three websites.

Lists of passengers undergoing treatment in different hospitals have been uploaded on the websites: https://srcodisha.nic.in/, https://www.bmc.gov.in, and https://www.osdma.org.

Lists and photographs of deceased passengers were also uploaded on the above websites to facilitate identification.

"The photographs of the deceased in the Balasore train accident are being posted only to facilitate identification. Given the nature of the accident, the images posted are disturbing," an official said.

The government has advised children to avoid viewing these images.

No one (media/individual/firms, etc.) can reproduce/publish & use the images for any purpose without prior written approval of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, said the official.

Also Read

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

Odisha train tragedy: World leaders extend support, condole loss of lives

'Electronic interlocking' behind Balasore train accident: Railway Minister

Our responsibility to establish normalcy: Pradhan on Odisha train accident

Excise policy: Delhi HC to pass order on Sisodia's interim bail on June 5

Train tragedy: State to run special train from Bhadrak to Chennai today

From waste management to multi-level parking, Ayodhya gets a civic makeover

A control room has been established in the office of Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner, from where, with vehicles, people will be directed to either hospital or mortuary, the official said.

The BMC has issued a helpline number 1929. Besides, help desks have been set up at all entry points; Cuttack Railway Station, Bustand & SCB Medical College, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Baramunda Bus stand and Bhubaneswar airport.

The family/friends/relatives of deceased persons and the passengers stranded in the tragic train mishap, can contact toll free numbers -- 18003450061 /1929 (24 by 7) for assistance.

They can also contact the nodal officers; Rajesh Pradhan: 6370946287; Asish Patra: 7978095293; Debasish Mishra:6370585221; Deepak Kumar Rout: 8249217415, and Sandeep Moharana: 8847822559.

--IANS

bbm/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Train Accident Railway Ministry

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon