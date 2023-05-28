Parl building starting point of India's journey towards excellence: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the people of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said it is the starting point of the country's journey towards excellence in every field.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here Sunday morning and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams, and nurturing them into reality.

"PM @narendramodi Ji dedicated the new Parliament to the nation. The edifice is not only the place where people's aspirations will bloom to fruition but is also the marker of the beginning of India's journey towards excellence in every field in the Amrit Kaal," Shah tweeted with the hashtag #MyParliamentMyPride.

The home minister said the 'Sengol' (sceptre) installed in the new Parliament building by Modi bridges India's cultural heritage with its present.

"It will continue to remind future generations of Indians about the significance of the virtue of righteousness in our rich culture," he said.

Congratulating every citizen of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Shah paid tributes to the 'Shram Yogis', or workers, who toiled to make the nation's dream of a new Parliament building come true in record time.

