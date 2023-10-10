close
People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi

India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Modi said on Tuesday

PM Modi addresses media on the first day of the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the ongoing situation as his country carries out retaliatory strikes against Hamas.
India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Modi said on Tuesday.
"I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said on X.
Israeli warplanes have pounded the Gaza Strip after its Hamas militant rulers launched an unprecedented weekend attack on Israel.
So far, the Gaza toll stands at about 700 dead and thousands wounded, according to Gaza health officials, a punishing response to the militant group's attack that has killed over 900 Israelis. More than 150 Israeli civilians and soldiers have been taken captive.
Israel says it takes pains to avoid civilian casualties as it targets Hamas sites in Gaza.

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

