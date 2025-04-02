Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PIL filed in Allahabad HC to stop Justice Yashwant Varma from taking oath

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench on Wednesday seeking a directive to its Chief Justice to refrain from administering the oath to Justice Yashwant Varma, court sources said.

The PIL cited the ongoing in-house inquiry ordered by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) into the recovery of "four to five semi-burnt sacks" of Indian currency notes from the residence of Justice Varma following after a fire incident last month.

The PIL, filed by Vikash Chaturvedi, is expected to be heard on April 4, the sources said.

Advocate Ashok Pandey, representing Chaturvedi, argued that since the CJI has reportedly "directed the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma during the ongoing inquiry, there is no justification for proceeding with the oath ceremony".

The petitioner has also challenged the central government's notification dated March 28, 2025, which accepted the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Allahabad High Court High court judges PIL

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

