PM lays foundation stones for redevelopment of 45 rail stations in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid foundation stones for redevelopment of 45 rail stations in the southern parts of West Bengal under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.'



While foundation stones were laid in 22 stations under South Eastern Railway jurisdiction, the same was done for 23 stations under Eastern Railway limits, railway officials said.

These are among the over 550 stations for which the PM laid the foundation stone all over the country for improvement of facilities under the scheme, which aims to modernise railway stations throughout the country, the official said.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, accompanied by the Eastern Railway general manager, attended the programme at Bandel station. Bandel will get Rs 307 crore for transforming it into a world-class station.

Kharagpur Junction is another station in the state where the foundation station was laid, a South Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

The prime minister's address was streamed on a giant screen at the station. BJP leaders - Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh and Kharagpur MLA Hiran Chatterjee - were among those present.

Other stations of the state include Adra, Purulia, Panagarh, Jangipur, Chandannagar, Bankura, Naihati, Dumdum among others.