PM Modi extends Holi greetings to people, wishes 'spring of happiness'

The Prime Minister said Holi infuses atmosphere with new energy and this is its greatest specialty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 10:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Holi greetings to the people and wished them a spring of happiness.

Modi said Holi infuses atmosphere with new energy and this is its greatest specialty. 

"Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Holi. May this festival, filled with colours and zeal, bring a spring of happiness for everyone," he said in a message in Hindi. 

 

"The festival of Holi infuses the entire atmosphere with new energy. This is the greatest specialty of this celebration. The way the colours of happiness are seen scattered everywhere, it leaves everyone drenched in exuberance and joy," he said.

