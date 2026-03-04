PM Modi extends Holi greetings to people, wishes 'spring of happiness'
The Prime Minister said Holi infuses atmosphere with new energy and this is its greatest specialty
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Holi greetings to the people and wished them a spring of happiness.
Modi said Holi infuses atmosphere with new energy and this is its greatest specialty.
सभी देशवासियों को होली की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। रंग और उमंग से भरा यह त्योहार सबके लिए खुशियों की बहार लेकर आए। हर किसी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और सफलता के रंगों की बौछार हो, यही कामना है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2026
"Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Holi. May this festival, filled with colours and zeal, bring a spring of happiness for everyone," he said in a message in Hindi.
होली का त्योहार पूरे माहौल में नई ऊर्जा भर देता है। यही इस उत्सव की बड़ी विशेषता है। हर तरफ जिस प्रकार खुशियों के रंग बिखरे नजर आते हैं, वो हर किसी को उल्लास और आनंद से सराबोर कर जाता है। उद्भिन्नस्तबकावतंससुभगाः प्रे खन्मरुन्नर्तिताः पुष्पोद्गीर्णपरागपांशुललसत्पत्रप्रकाण्ड… pic.twitter.com/5EmaAH5mNV— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2026
"The festival of Holi infuses the entire atmosphere with new energy. This is the greatest specialty of this celebration. The way the colours of happiness are seen scattered everywhere, it leaves everyone drenched in exuberance and joy," he said.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 10:15 AM IST