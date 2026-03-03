Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt has set up inter-ministerial group to monitor West Asia crisis: Goyal

Govt has set up inter-ministerial group to monitor West Asia crisis: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 7:23 PM IST
The government has set up an inter-ministerial group, which is meeting daily to closely monitor developments in West Asia, Commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Exporters have expressed apprehensions that escalating tensions in the West Asian region due to joint attacks by the US and Israel on Iran may impact India's trade.

"We have set up an inter-ministerial group that meets on a daily basis and is closely monitoring the developments in West Asia to assess any vulnerabilities -- in our shipping, logistics, export or even critical imports, and we will coordinate with inter-ministerial actions," Goyal said while addressing a post-Budget webinar.

 

During the first meeting of the group on Tuesday, he said, different ministries have suggested certain things.

"We shall work on those and continue to look for your valued suggestions in the Ministry of Commerce so that we can ensure the minimal impact of the West Asia crisis," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

