PM Modi greets people on Vijayadashami, wishes happiness and prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Vijayadashami and prayed that the festival would enrich everyone's life with happiness, prosperity, and success.

"Heartiest greetings of Vijayadashami to everyone. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, empower everyone's resolve with renewed strength," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

"May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success-this is my sincere wish," he added.

The festival celebrates Lord Rama's vanquishing the 10-headed demon king Ravana, and symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

It is celebrated across the country with revellers coming out in large numbers to witness the burning of Ravana effigies, marking a culmination of 10 days of festivities filled with rituals, songs, dance and processions.