Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP ahead of polls
In a major blow to the Congress party, Borah joined BJP ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Assam, which is expected to be held during March-April this year
Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday joined the ruling BJP in the presence of its state unit president Dilip Saikia here.
Borah became a BJP member during a function held at the Assam BJP headquarters 'Vajpayee Bhawan'.
Along with him, former Congress worker Sanju Bora, too, joined the saffron party.
Borah had resigned on February 16, with the Congress high command not accepting it and senior leaders rushing to his residence, while Rahul Gandhi also spoke to him.
He had asked for time to reconsider his decision, but the next day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to his residence and announced that he would join the BJP on February 22.
The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to polls in March-April.
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 11:13 AM IST