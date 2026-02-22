Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 5 police personnel killed, 4 injured in SUV-truck collision in Odisha

5 police personnel killed, 4 injured in SUV-truck collision in Odisha

The accident took place near Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya in Jharsuguda Sadar police station area

The truck driver has also been injured in the accident and he is undergoing treatment | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

At least five police personnel were killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck on National Highway 49 in Odisha's Jharsuguda district early on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya in Jharsuguda Sadar police station area when eight personnel were returning from a wedding in Jharsuguda, while the truck was moving in the opposite direction, a senior police officer said.

"Five police personnel from Jharsuguda district were killed in the accident while two were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh. Another injured policeman is in stable condition," Jharsuguda Additional Superintendent of Police Madhusikta Mishra said.

 

The truck driver has also been injured in the accident and he is undergoing treatment, she said.

"A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," Mishra said.

The truck turned to its side after the collision and the police vehicle was completely damaged in the accident, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

