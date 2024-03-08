Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi pledges $15 bn spending splurge as Lok Sabha elections near

Modi's spending projects come days before the election announcement, after which he will not be not be allowed to try to pull in voters with big schemes

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: X@ANI)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved $15 billion worth of infrastructure projects in the last week as he bolsters support days before the schedule for national elections is to be announced, but the opposition Congress party was unimpressed.
 
Between Monday and Wednesday, Modi visited the southern states of Telangana and Tamil Nadu and the eastern states of Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, where he announced projects he hopes will help lift India from the world's fifth-largest economy to the third. He visits Assam on Saturday.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Modi has made high growth and infrastructure development his key poll plank in his last two tenures. He has promised to make India a developed country by 2047 from the its current status of a low-middle income country.
 
Modi's spending projects come days before the election announcement, after which he will not be not be allowed to try to pull in voters with big schemes.

Modi has been criticised for high unemployment and has announced targeted welfare schemes for women and farmers. The main opposition Congress has promised job guarantees if it comes to power and its chief spokesman questioned Modi's spending on infrastructure.
 
"Almost all the projects that he is inaugurating are either completions or expansions of projects that were in place before he became the prime minister," Jairam Ramesh said in a social media post. He called Modi a "conjurer of lies".
 
India is preparing to run the world's largest election by May with more than 960 million voters.
 
Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win a third consecutive term comfortably, opinion polls suggest. If it does, Modi will become the first prime minister to win three straight terms since first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
 
"It is not an election but a journey for blessings for development. We are inaugurating bridges, other infrastructure," senior BJP leader and eastern state of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.
 
The BJP has to secure 272 of 543 seats to form the government.
 

Also Read

Confident about BJP crossing 370 seats-mark in Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi

Visionary leadership furthered progress: PM greets L K Advani on birthday

BJP's two-day national council meeting with 11,500 delagates to begin today

People will bless BJP with 370 seats as it abrogated Article 370: HM Shah

Tripura BJP to intensify LS poll campaign with Modi's birthday on Sept 17

Indian Army to raise two 'Army Girls Sports Companies' in phased manner

Income tax tribunal dismisses Congress appeal against Rs 210 cr penalty

Sudha Murty holds about Rs 5,600 crore worth of stocks in Infosys

Increased travel connectivity, visa waivers help boost tourism to SE Asia

Nhai signs agreement with HLL Life Care for incident management system

With 8.4% economic growth in the three months to December, India has remained the fastest growing major economy in the world. Retail inflation remains within the central bank's target band of 2%-6% for most months.
 
"Despite global headwinds and heightened geopolitical uncertainty, Indian economic growth has been above 7%," Paras Jasrai, economist at India Ratings, said.
 
India's stock market has also hit record highs helped by the robust economy and weakness in China.
Topics : Narendra Modi infrastructure projects Congress BJP Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon