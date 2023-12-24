Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi to address public gathering on Dec 30 in Ayodhya: Commissioner

PM is coming on 30th December, the airport and the railway station which has been prepared in the first phase is going to be inaugurated

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

A review meeting was held with the top officials of the district as well as the officials of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday regarding the Prime Minister's visit to Ayodhya on December 30 | Photo: X@ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Ayodhya has said that in the meeting held on Saturday, arrangements were reviewed for the upcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the holy city on December 30, where he will inaugurate the airport and railway station and also conduct a roadshow and public gathering.
"All facilities are available in hospitals. The Chief Minister is also reviewing it. For high-end services, we will keep a backup plan from here to Lucknow. PM is coming on 30th December, the airport and the railway station which has been prepared in the first phase is going to be inaugurated. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," Gaurav Dayal said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The PM will show a green flag to the rails. After that, PM Modi will address the public meeting on the ground next to the airport. He will travel from the airport to the railway station so it will be in the form of a roadshow. Arrangements are being made to welcome him," he added.
A review meeting was held with the top officials of the district as well as the officials of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday regarding the Prime Minister's visit to Ayodhya on December 30.
"The Chief Minister has said that there will be no darshan of Ram Lalla on January 21st and 22nd January for devotees, it (Darshan) will start from January 23rd. To cope with the availability of rooms for those who are our actual guests, the district administration is trying to resolve this by talking to the hotels. It is estimated that many guests will come by chartered plane, so in districts like Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Varanasi, arrangements can be made to park all the planes there. Once the exact number is known, it will be informed after coordinating with the Aviation department," Gaurav Dayal said.
Meanwhile, BJP has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage 100 million families to participate in Diya Lightning programmes for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Also Read

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Delhi BJP to launch invitation drive ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Ayodhya on track to become UP's 1st solar city ahead of Ram temple opening

In a first, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to chair cabinet meet in Ayodhya today

Beautify Ayodhya, ensure state-of-the-art facilities: UP CM to officials

ECI reviews poll preparedness in AP, stresses on error-free electoral rolls

Telangana CM announces Rs 5 lakh accident insurance policy for gig workers

HC directs Punjab DGP to register 2 FIRs in gangster Bishnoi interview case

ED files PC against Premia Projects, Solitaire Infomedia under PMLA act

Liquor shops to be open till 11 pm on eve of Christmas, New Year in Noida

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Ayodhya Ram temple Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon