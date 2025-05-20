Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate 3 redeveloped railway stations in Bengal on May 22

PM Modi to inaugurate 3 redeveloped railway stations in Bengal on May 22

The three stations Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara and Joychandi Pahar are among 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations to be inaugurated by the PM across the country

Modi, Narendra Modi

A total of 100 railway stations in West Bengal are being developed under the scheme (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations in West Bengal on Thursday under the Centre's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, officials said.

The three stations Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara and Joychandi Pahar are among 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations to be inaugurated by the PM across the country through video conferencing, they said.

While Panagarh and Kalyani Ghoshpara are under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway, Joychandi Pahar is part of the South Eastern Railway.

These existing railway stations have undergone a total revamp with new passenger facilities and aesthetics, the officials said.

 

"With a focus on enhancing passenger amenities, improving accessibility and incorporating sustainable design, these upgrades will not only elevate the travel experience, but also contribute to the economic growth of the region," an SER official said in a statement.

A total of 100 railway stations in West Bengal are being developed under the scheme, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rain, Shimla Rains, monsoon

LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

train, indian train

Attempt to derail two trains thwarted in UP's Hardoi, says police

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Monsoon likely to hit Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD in early onset alert

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Buying a car in Maharashtra? Proof of parking space may soon be mandatory

Accident, road accident

At least 6 killed in car-bus collision in West Bengal's Nadia district

Topics : Narendra Modi Railways Indian Railways Modi govt West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon