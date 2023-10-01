close
PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana today

Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur - Vijayawada Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 7:57 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on Sunday afternoon where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore.
"Around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing," Prime Minister's Office said.
Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur - Vijayawada Economic Corridor.
"The projects include - 108 km long 'four-lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G' and 90 km long 'four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6400 crore. The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km," an official statement issued by PMO said.
PMO further stated that the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a road project - 'four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB' which is built at a cost of about Rs 2,460 crore.
"The project is a part of Hyderabad - Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh," an official statement said.

"During the project, the Prime Minister will dedicate '37 Kms of Jaklair - Krishna New Railway Line'. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map. Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda) - Raichur - Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing. The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka," PMO added.
PMO said that the service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in the backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and the local handloom industry in the region.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of important oil and gas pipeline projects will be done during the programme.
"Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 'Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project'. Built at a cost of about Rs 2170 crore, the LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (a suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region," PMO said.
Prime Minister's Office added that he will also lay the foundation stone of the 'Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)'.
"The 425-kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1,940 crore. The pipeline will provide a safe, faster, efficient and environmentally friendly mode of petroleum products in the region," an official statement said.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate 'five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad' i.e, School of Economics; School of Mathematics and Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex - III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication (Annexe).
"The upgradation of infrastructure at the University of Hyderabad is a step towards providing improved facilities and amenities to the students and faculty," an official statement said.

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 7:57 AM IST

