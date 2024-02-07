PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Congress in Rajya Sabha; top 10 highlights

During the ongoing Budget 2024 session in Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha). Starting with a scathing attack on the Opposition party, the prime minister spoke on the Congress party's failures, calling them "outdated" and hypocritical.

The prime minister has replied to the motion of Thanks to the President's address on Monday to the Lower House (Lok Sabha). President Droupadi Murmu had addressed both Houses in a joint session on January 31, kicking off the Budget 2024 session, which will be the last Parliament session before the 2024 Lok Sabha election slated for later this year.

Here are the top ten points made by PM Modi in Parliament today.

1. Why did the country and the world upset Congress' decade-long rule?

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister stated that they did not turn the nation against the Congress party. He asked, "Why was the country and the world upset with their (Congress') 10 years' rule? Why was the nation so angry? It didn't happen because of us... this is a result of their own actions."

"I am not saying anyone is bad. When people have said it, why do I need to say it?" he said.

2. Congress will not be able to secure even 40 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

In his address on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence in the NDA alliance securing 400 seats in the Lok Sabha 2024 election, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming 370. Responding to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge' ‘400 paar' comment, PM Modi said, "I pray that you keep 40 seats with you."

3. Special thanks to Mallikarjun Kharge

The Prime Minister made a jibe at Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, setting he was surprised to hear him speak. He said, "Special thanks to Mallikarjun Kharge... I was pleased with the fact that Mallikarjun Kharge spoke at length. I wondered how he had the freedom to speak so much, then I realised two special commanders were not there. Mallikarjun Kharge made use of this opportunity."

4. Opposition's thoughts and ideas are outdated

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "In a democracy, you have the right to speak and we have the responsibility to hear." He said that the Congress party had outdated ideas and have been "outsourcing" their functions.

"Such a big party that has ruled for decades has to see such a fall.. I am not happy that this has happened. I feel pity," stated the PM.

5. Congress is creating narratives to divide country; party is now trying to create north-south divide

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of dividing the country into north and south. He said, "They (Congress) allowed terrorism to thrive, left Northeast in backwardness, made Maoism a big challenge, handed land over to enemies, stopped modernisation of armed forces... Now they are giving statements to break North and South."

6. Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru was against reservation of any kind

Recalling India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Modi spoke about a letter in which Nehru had condemned reservations. He said, "The Congress that didn't give reservations to OBC, who never gave reservations to the poor from general category, the one who did not consider Babasaheb for Bharat Ratna and instead kept on giving Bharat Ratna to their family members, they are giving us lessons on social justice today."

"That is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth...Had the government recruited them at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today," he said.

7. 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' is Modi's guarantee

Reiterating "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas", the Prime Minister stated that it was not just a slogan, but "Modi's guarantee".

"Congress spread the narrative, as a result of which people who believed in Indian culture and values started being viewed with an inferiority complex...the world knows very well where its narrative was coming...' Made in Foreign' was made a status symbol. These people can never talk about 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the PM said.

8. Congress, in its greed for power, openly strangled democracy

Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress party of being greedy for power and dissolving "democratically-elected governments overnight".

The PM said, "Congress that, in its greed for power, openly strangled democracy... jailed the Constitutional decorum, tried to lock up newspapers... now they are making statements about breaking the north and south. And this Congress is lecturing us on democracy and federalism."

9. Congress government is known for policy paralysis, we brought Indian economy to top 5

Comparing the ten year rule of Congress to the BJP party, PM Modi said, "In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. The Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions."

10. We can do India's development through state's development

Speaking of his time as chief minister of Gujarat, PM Modi recalled a time when he had asked the then-PM to visit the state during a natural disaster, but the PM had declined due to another programme. PM Modi said, "In 10 years, UPA used all its powers to do what not in Gujarat. But I don't have the habit of crying. We struggled through that. We didn't get appointments of (central) ministers.... My mantra has been we can do India's development through the state's development... Competitive cooperative federalism is the need of the hour."

The budget session will conclude on February 10. It was extended from February 9 to allow for the presentation of a "White Paper" that will outline and analyse the Indian economy before and after 2014.