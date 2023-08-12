PM urges people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from Aug 13-15

On the occasion of 75 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website.

PM Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress."

"I urge you all to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com," he added in his tweet.

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

As India completes 77 years of Independence this year, sarpanches from vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, border roads organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country, have been invited along with their spouse to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release on Friday.

Two beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme' (PM-KISAN), from the state of Maharashtra, will witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Fifty (50) beneficiaries of the scheme, along with their families, are among around 1,800 persons who have been invited to listen to PM Modi's address.

"The initiative to invite people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the government in line with its vision of 'Jan Bhagidari'," the ministry's release said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi police have stepped up checks, and security measures across the National Capital, police officials said on Friday.