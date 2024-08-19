Business Standard
Here's why DCX Systems share price locked in 5% upper circuit today

Shares of DCX Systems locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 319.75 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Shares of DCX Systems locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 319.75 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. By comparison; at 11:05 AM the BSE Sensex was down by 0.11 per cent at 80,345 levels. 

DCX Systems stock price jumped after the company bagged work orders from its domestic and international clients.
The company received an work orders for supplying of electronic kits and cable and wire harness assemblies. The orders amounted to a total of Rs 107.08 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The company is expected to deliver the order within the next 12 months. 

DCX Systems is a leading Indian manufacturer of electronic subsystems and cable harnesses for the defence and aerospace sectors. 

Established in 2011, it specialises in system integration, producing a wide range of cables and wire harness assemblies, and is also involved in kitting. It has become a preferred Indian Offset Partner (IOP) for foreign OEMs on aerospace and defence projects.

DCX Systems reported a decline in operational revenue for the first quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), which fell to Rs 138.08 crore, down 18.82 per cent from Rs 170.10 crore in Q1FY24

The company's earnings before interest and (Ebit) for Q1FY25 also fell 42.19 per cent to Rs 10.70 crore from Rs 18.51 crore in the same quarter last year. This reduction impacted the Ebit margin, which decreased to 7.75 per cent from 10.88 per cent in Q1FY24

Net profit (PAT) for Q1FY25 plummeted by 69.38 per cent to Rs 2.94 crore, down from Rs 9.60 crore in Q1FY24. The PAT margin also slipped sharply to 2.13 per cent from 5.64 per cent in the previous year’s first quarter.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 3,739.24 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 52.30 times with an earning per share of Rs 6.11. 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE aerospace

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

