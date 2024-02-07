Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Potential for India, Guyana to boost ayurveda, millets collaboration: Prez

Welcoming Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Brigadier (retd) Mark Phillips and his delegation, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said there is immense potential to improve collaboration in ayurveda, bio-fuels and agriculture, especially in millets, between India and Guyana.
She said that despite being geographically distant, India and Guyana are connected by the virtue of "our colonial past, our diverse and multicultural societies, and the strong bonds of culture, traditions and language with the sizeable Indian diaspora community that has made Guyana its home for nearly two centuries".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Welcoming Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Brigadier (retd) Mark Phillips and his delegation, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, the president said there is a need to further diversify the bilateral trade basket.
"There is also immense potential to improve collaboration in the fields of ayurveda, bio-fuels and agriculture -- especially in millets," Murmu said, according to a statement issued by the President's Office.
She said that by working together in these areas, "we can address the challenges posed by climate change and by food insecurity".
Murmu congratulated Guyana on assuming the rotating Presidency of CARICOM (Caribbean Community), as well as this month's presidency of the United Nations Security Council.
As leading members of the Global South, she said that both the countries are string advocates for reformed multilateralism.
The president also appreciated Guyana's efforts and leadership in the areas of climate change, green energy and sustainable development.

Also Read

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

Prez Murmu accepts credentials from 4 nations' envoys at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card from Delhi CEO

President Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day

TMC dubs Governor's decision to meet party delegation as 'people's victory'

Govt to launch central databases for citizens to track doctors' credentials

Castes of SCs, STs may not be homogenous in terms of social status: SC

Court grants exemption to Kejriwal from personal appearance for day

Lightning strikes claimed 1,472 lives in state in 5 years: Odisha minister

It is for RBI to deal with Paytm issue, says Financial Services Secy Joshi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : President of India guyana Ayurveda millets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon