Centre appoints lyricist Prasoon Joshi chairman of Prasar Bharati

Noted lyricist, writer and communications expert Prasoon Joshi has been appointed as the chairman of Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting appointed Joshi to the key post, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Joshi, a distinguished creative professional with wide-ranging contributions across literature, advertising, cinema, and public communication, and known for his impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility, has played a significant role in shaping contemporary Indian media narratives, the statement said.

Joshi's body of work spans acclaimed film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially resonant storytelling that connects with diverse audiences across the country.

On his appointment, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Prasoon Joshi ji on his appointment as chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India." Vaishnaw said Joshi's words carry the fragrance of the country's soil, and his vision reflects the timeless essence of Indian culture.

"Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice. My very best wishes to him for a memorable and meaningful tenure ahead," the minister said.

Before this appointment, Joshi has served as chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mumbai since August 2017.

He contributed to strengthening film certification processes while engaging with stakeholders across the film industry and his tenure at CBFC reflected a balanced approach towards creative expression and regulatory responsibility, the statement said.

Earlier, he had also served as CEO, McCann World Group India and Chairman, McCann World Group Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of McCann Erickson). Joshi is also one of the Trustees of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts since 2016.

With his extensive experience in creative industries and public communication, Joshi is expected to bring a unique perspective to the leadership of Prasar Bharati at a time when public broadcasting is navigating rapid technological transformation and evolving audience expectations, it said.

Established under the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, and operational since 1997, Prasar Bharati is India's statutory autonomous public service broadcaster.

It comprises two major divisions: All India Radio (AIR)-- one of the largest radio networks in the world, reaching millions across urban and rural India in multiple languages and dialects; and Doordarshan (DD) -- India's national television broadcaster, offering a wide range of programming including news, education, entertainment, and cultural content.