Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 09:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Vajpayee, BJP holds nationwide events

Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Vajpayee, BJP holds nationwide events

Ruling alliance members were also present in the prayer ceremony at Sadaiv Atal where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla besides the members of Vajpayee's adopted family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary, during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (P

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary, during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (P

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who joined a prayer ceremony at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Wednesday to pay tributes to him on his birth centenary.

Union ministers, including Amit Shah and J P Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge besides BJP allies such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union ministers Lalan Singh of the JD(U) and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) also paid homage to the BJP stalwart.

Kharge, Nadda, who is also the BJP president, besides many parliamentarians, including ministers, visited the Central Hall of the old parliament building, now called Samvidhan Sadan, to offer floral tributes to Vajpayee's portrait.

 

Ruling alliance members were also present in the prayer ceremony at Sadaiv Atal where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla besides the members of Vajpayee's adopted family joined as well.

Modi said in a post on X that the impact of how Vajpayee preserved constitutional values and gave a new direction and momentum to the country will remain forever.

Also Read

Jitendra Singh

Govt reforms must start at grassroot level: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi lays foundation stone of Ken-Betwa project, hails Ambedkar's vision

G7| Arunish Chawla

LIVE news updates: Arunish Chawla elected as revenue secretary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee understood Indian democracy and also the need to make it stronger. He presided over the creation of the NDA, which redefined coalitions in Indian politics | Photo: PTI

Statesman who shaped India with his vision, resolve: PM Modi on Vajpayee

Narendra Modi

Jobs, farm productivity, infra funds figure at PM's meeting with economists

The BJP marked the day as its leaders commemorated his legacy in nationwide events.

Its chief ministers, Union ministers and MPs besides organisational leaders were part of these programmes held across the country.

Speaking in an event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed that a sense of security is essential for good governance and his government has been following a policy of "zero tolerance for crime, criminals, corruption and corrupt people".

Vajpayee strengthened the foundation of good governance during his tenure, he said.

Speaking in Nagpur, his Lok Sabha constituency, Union minister Nitin Gadkari lauded his contribution to the country's development and reforms during his prime ministerial tenure.

More From This Section

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

72-hr shutdown in J-K's Katra begins as protests intensify against ropeway

Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken

Delhi Cong issues white paper, targets BJP; says AAP alliance was mistake

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Mandatory hi-security number plates in Maharashtra to cost Rs 531-879

Stray cattle, cows, cows on road, animals

AI, QR enabled pendants launched to enhance cow safety, well-being

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro clocks in 22 years of passenger operations on Wednesday

Topics : Narendra Modi vajpayee birthday BJP President of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon