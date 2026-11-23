The State’s use of technology-enabled surveillance to protect public safety must be balanced against citizens’ fundamental right to privacy, legal experts said during a debate organised by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co (SAM) in New Delhi on November 22.

The debate, titled “This House Believes That the Right to Privacy Should Not Preclude the State from Using Technology-Enabled Surveillance”, brought together senior advocates from opposing sides.

Former Chief Justices of India U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud, along with senior advocate and parliamentarian Abhishek Manu Singhvi, adjudicated the discussion. Journalist Barkha Dutt moderated it.

Supporting the motion, former Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand argued that surveillance was necessary to counter terrorism, cybercrime and financial fraud.

Citing the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, she said CCTV footage had helped investigators reconstruct the movement of the perpetrators. She maintained that privacy, though a fundamental right, could not override every legitimate security requirement.

Senior advocate Balbir Singh also backed the proposition, arguing that individuals and institutions were increasingly vulnerable to cybercrime and data breaches. He said the State needed technological capabilities to identify threats before they materialised.

Opposing the motion, senior advocate C A Sundaram cautioned that access to financial and communication records could expose intimate details of an individual's life.

“Sometimes, taking care of the perceived danger is worse than the danger itself,” he said, warning against using national security concerns to justify excessive surveillance.

Former Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Rajiv Shakdher said surveillance must satisfy the constitutional tests of legality, legitimate purpose and proportionality laid down in the Supreme Court's 2017 privacy judgment in Justice K S Puttaswamy versus Union of India. He called for stronger safeguards, including judicial oversight, against arbitrary executive action.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma argued that privacy should not operate as an absolute prohibition on surveillance. “The debate turns on one word. It's not privacy, it's not surveillance. It is ‘preclude’,” he said.

Senior advocate Nandita Rao highlighted the risks of surveillance being weaponised against women and vulnerable groups through intimidation, coercion and blackmail.

She argued that investment in public infrastructure, education and effective policing would offer more meaningful protection than mass surveillance.

During the question-and-answer session, Justice Chandrachud questioned whether Delhi Police's reported use of facial recognition technology at Jantar Mantar protests could be justified by an order permitting the filming of crowds. He also raised the use of AI-enabled cameras at the Mahakumbh to trace missing persons, asking whether the same technology could be deployed to identify protesters.

Justice Lalit questioned whether monitoring financial transactions to detect suspicious activity could result in the indiscriminate collection of information about innocent citizens.

Shakdher stressed that executive authorisation alone might not provide adequate safeguards, advocating judicial warrants for surveillance.

The discussion also spelt out the challenge of reconciling technological advances in law enforcement with constitutional protections against arbitrary State intrusion.

Shally Bhasin, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said, “The balance between privacy and public safety is one of the defining constitutional questions of our time, and it deserves informed and open debate.”