close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Protesting wrestlers are changing their demands: WFI chief Brij Bhushan

WFI chief Brij, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, on Thursday said the women wrestlers are changing their demands since they started their protest against him

Press Trust of India Gonda (UP)
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, on Thursday said the women wrestlers are changing their demands since they started their protest against him, asserting that the charges are already being probed by the Delhi Police.

"Police is probing the matter. Let it complete. Whatever comes in it, I will act accordingly," Singh, who is also the BJP MP, said at a press conference here.

"I request you with folded hands that unnecessary questions should not be asked to me," he told the reporters.

He reiterated that if the charges levelled against him by women wrestlers were proved in the Delhi Police probe, he would hang himself.

The WFI chief claimed that the protesting wrestlers have been changing their demands.

"When the wrestlers sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar on January 18, they had put forward some demands. After some days, the demands were changed. They are changing their demands. I had asked women wrestlers what I did to them and when and where, but there is no concrete statement on this," he said.

Also Read

HC to decide which court to hear wrestler's plea against WFI chief

SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea against WFI chief: Here're the details

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far!

Mahapanchayat will certainly be held today, says wrestler Bajrang Punia

After clearing 9,030 acres from encroachments, Punjab to intensify drive

Automakers post robust sales of passenger vehicles riding on SUV demand

Shivakumar urges Tamil Nadu govt to be big-hearted on Mekedatu project

Jaishankar holds meetings with his counterparts from Africa, Saudi Arabia

Haryana govt should take up wrestlers' case with Centre: Cong's Bhupinder

Replying to a question, the Kaiserganj MP said, "I have nothing to do with who is saying what against me and reacting to it will not going to be of any help."

On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to throw their medals in the Ganga. However, they relented after khap and farmer leaders sought five days' time to address their grievances.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Woman wrestler WFI

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon