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Home / India News / 'Proud moment, new chapter': Lalit Modi announces British citizenship

'Proud moment, new chapter': Lalit Modi announces British citizenship

Sharing the news while addressing the prestigious Oxford Union on November 14, Modi revealed that he celebrated the occasion in the presence of his family and friends at a special citizenship ceremony

Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi also highlighted that becoming a British citizen was not just a privilege but a responsibility that he embraced with pride, gratitude and a strong sense of belonging (Photo: Instagram/lalitkmodi)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi announced on Saturday that he had officially acquired British citizenship on September 15, 2026, describing it as a deeply personal and proud milestone in his life.

Sharing the news while addressing the prestigious Oxford Union on November 14, Modi revealed that he celebrated the occasion in the presence of his family and friends at a special citizenship ceremony.

He said the United Kingdom had been his home for many years and expressed his admiration for the country's people, institutions, traditions and values.

Modi also highlighted that becoming a British citizen was not just a privilege but a responsibility that he embraced with pride, gratitude and a strong sense of belonging.

 

"A PROUD MOMENT. A NEW CHAPTER. Today, 14 November 2026, I had the honour of addressing the Oxford Union, where I publicly shared a very special and personal milestone. I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN. On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart. The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply - its people, institutions, traditions and values. Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging," Modi wrote in an X post.

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Reflecting on his journey across different cultures and experiences, he expressed his desire to continue making positive contributions to the country he now proudly calls home.

He thanked his family, friends and the Oxford Union for being part of the memorable occasion. Modi also noted that sharing the announcement on the occasion of King Charles III's birthday made the moment particularly special, signing off with the words, "God Save the King!"

"My life's journey has been shaped by different cultures and experiences, and I look forward to continuing to contribute positively to the country I proudly call home. Thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has been part of this journey, and to the Oxford Union for providing such a memorable occasion to share this news. A new chapter, with much to look forward to. And on His Majesty King Charles III's birthday, a particularly special day to share this moment. God Save the King! Lalit Modi Founder IPL," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 10:09 AM IST