Business Standard

New India is proud of its culture, tradition and heritage: UP CM Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the 'New India' takes pride in its sages, culture, traditions, heritage and is strengthening national unity

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the 'New India' takes pride in its sages, culture, traditions, heritage and is strengthening national unity.

Citing Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Dham, Ujjain Corridor's inauguration on Tuesday and Ram Temple in Ayodhya, CM said is keeping the country's ancient identity and traditions alive.

Yogi was speaking after unveiling the 'Statue of Dignity' of Hindu philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

"Our Vedas, Upanishads, and sacred teachings of Indian sages provide a new vision and inspire us towards public welfare," he said.

Highlighting the spiritual and religious heritage of India, Yogi Adityanath said, "It is a matter of immense pride that after 120 years, the statue of Swami Ramanujacharya (statue of dignity) has been unveiled on the holy land of Lord Shri Rama. India is the land of infinite knowledge and wisdom taking forward the tradition of 'Vedas'. Ramanujacharya Ji's sacred teachings showed us the 'dvait marg' to avoid invaders."

The Chief Minister also urged the people to associate with the traditions of Sanatan Dharm and contribute towards the welfare of all and nation-building to realize the goal of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"In every era, great souls, thinkers, philosophers, social reformers have been descending on our land to give direction to the country and society while their teachings have inspired generations," he further said.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 11:21 IST

