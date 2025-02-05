Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rahul Dravid in heated argument after minor road accident in Bengaluru

Rahul Dravid in heated argument after minor road accident in Bengaluru

Eyewitnesses say Dravid appeared upset, but the situation did not escalate further

Rahul Dravid (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Dravid (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former India Head Coach and cricket legend Rahul Dravid was involved in a heated argument with an auto-rickshaw driver after a minor road accident in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. A video of the incident, captured by a passerby, has since gone viral on social media.
 
According to reports, the incident took place on Cunningham Road around 6:30 PM. Dravid’s car was reportedly hit from behind by a goods auto while stuck in traffic. It is unclear whether Dravid himself was driving the car. In the video, he can be seen speaking angrily in Kannada with the auto driver, and some parts of the conversation mention brakes.
 
 
Eyewitnesses say Dravid appeared upset, but the situation did not escalate further. After a brief argument, he took down the auto driver’s contact number and vehicle details before leaving the scene. No one was injured, and no police complaint has been filed regarding the accident.
 

Fans react to viral video

 
The video has surprised many fans, as Dravid is known for his calm and composed personality. Nicknamed "The Wall", he has rarely been seen losing his temper in public. Social media reactions have been mixed, with some expressing shock at his reaction and others sympathising with him.
 

Dravid’s cricket career and current role

 
Dravid, 52, is regarded as one of India’s greatest cricketers. He scored over 24,000 runs in international matches and captained India at the 2007 World Cup. His coaching career peaked in July 2024, when he led India to victory in the T20 World Cup.
 
After stepping down as India’s head coach, Dravid joined his former IPL team, Rajasthan Royals (RR), as head coach. He played a key role in the IPL 2025 auction, where RR made headlines for signing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest-ever player bought in IPL history.

More From This Section

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold

Cloudy skies, light rain, shallow fog expected in Delhi on voting day

Fog

Delhi's air quality worsens to 'very poor' on poll day; fog, rain likely

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi

LIVE: Tulsi Gabbard clears Senate panel vote for nomination as director of National Intelligence

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi Metro, DTC to begin early operations on Feb 5

delhi traffic police

Delhi election 2025: Traffic advisory issued for Feb 5, view list of routes

Topics : Rahul Dravid Bengaluru Indian Premier League IPL road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon