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Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi bats for SC-monitored panel to probe action against students

Rahul Gandhi bats for SC-monitored panel to probe action against students

The Congress leader said that students deserve justice and calls for an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged crackdown on Neet protesters

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul also launched an attack on Shah in Lok Sabha while speaking on a debate on the bill seeking to make stricter punishment for paper leaks (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said students deserve justice and asserted that an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee must be constituted to probe the "brutalities" against them.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also shared on X a video clip of police lathi-charging students.

"Students deserve justice. An independent SC-monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said on X, referring to the crackdown on agitators by security forces during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament and on student demonstrators in other parts of the country.

Gandhi also on Wednesday demanded the sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into what he claimed was a "brutal attack" on protesting students and the use of pellet guns on them.

 

The former Congress president alleged that by ordering the "brutalities" on students, Shah was culpable and hence should be removed. He said that in case Shah did not know about the use of pellet guns on protesters, he was incompetent.

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The BJP hit back, accusing Gandhi of telling a "bundle of lies and demanded he apologise for "misusing" the House by making "baseless" allegations.

Gandhi launched an attack on Shah in Lok Sabha while speaking on a debate on the bill seeking to make stricter punishment for paper leaks. He alleged that Shah was behind police excesses and firing against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar from the treasury benches inside and outside Parliament.

Many of Gandhi's remarks made in Lok Sabha were later expunged by the Speaker, but the Congress leader repeated his charges outside Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rahul Gandhi NEET Supreme Court NEET UG NEET-UG

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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