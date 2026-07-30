Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests, sloganeering
Question Hour was disrupted as Opposition members raised slogans over various issues, prompting Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House shortly after it convened
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Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, minutes after the House convened, amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition over various issues.
Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the Question Hour continue, but faced with an unbudging Opposition, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.
On Tuesday as well, the Question Hour could not function. However, the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law, with provisions for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a ₹50 lakh fine, was passed by voice vote.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:30 AM IST