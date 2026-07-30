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Home / India News / Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests, sloganeering

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests, sloganeering

Question Hour was disrupted as Opposition members raised slogans over various issues, prompting Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House shortly after it convened

Lok Sabha, LS

On Tuesday as well, the Question Hour could not function (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, minutes after the House convened, amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition over various issues.

Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the Question Hour continue, but faced with an unbudging Opposition, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

On Tuesday as well, the Question Hour could not function. However, the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law, with provisions for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a ₹50 lakh fine, was passed by voice vote.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Om Birla Lok Sabha Parliament Opposition

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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