Heavy rain likely across north, central India; IMD issues flood warning

India is likely to witness an intense spell of monsoon activity over the next few days as a deep depression moving across central India interacts with an active western disturbance over the western Himalayas, setting the stage for widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and the risk of flooding across large parts of the country.

The deep depression, which crossed the Odisha coast before moving inland, continues to pump large volumes of moisture into central India, while the western disturbance remains active over Jammu and Kashmir. Their combined influence is expected to strengthen rainfall activity across central, northwestern and parts of western India.

Delhi under yellow alert

After several days of moderate rain and thunderstorms, Delhi is likely to remain under wet weather conditions, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the national capital. The city is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light to light rain at many places and moderate rain at isolated locations during the morning hours, followed by another spell of light rain later in the night.

Day temperatures are expected to remain between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds of 10-15 kmph are expected through the day.

Heavy rain likely across several regions

Beyond Delhi, the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across much of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of central India, the west coast, the northeast and eastern states over the next few days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely across several regions, with heavy rainfall forecast over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and adjoining areas.

Risk of flooding and travel disruptions

The IMD has cautioned that persistent rainfall could lead to waterlogging in urban areas, traffic congestion and disruptions to road, rail and air transport. Low-lying areas may witness localised flooding, while rivers and streams could see rising water levels. In the Himalayan states, heavy rain may trigger landslides, mudslides and flash floods in vulnerable locations.