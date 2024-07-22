Business Standard
Railway Recruitment 2024: RRB JE releases notification for 7,911 posts

RRB JE has released notification for the recruitment of 7911 positions. Candidates who hold engineering degrees or diplomas are eligible to apply for these posts

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of a Junior Engineer (JE). The notification has been published for the post of Junior Engineer (Safety & Non-Safety), Chemical Supervisor & Metallurgical Supervisor, and Depot Material Superintendent (DMS). The RRB has not announced anything about the registration date, but the board might release the application date soon. 

RRB aims to fill the 7911 vacancies, out of which 7346 vacancies are for Junior Engineer, 398 for Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), 150 for Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), 12 for Metallurgical Supervisor/Researcher, 5 for Chemical Supervisor/Researcher.
RRB JE Notification Date

The official notification will be out in the employment newspaper and it will be published on the official website, i.e., rrbapply.gov.in. The notification regarding the same may be out in the last week of July or first week of August. 

RRB JE Vacancy 2024: Eligibility

Candidates who have engineering degrees in different disciplines like Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics can apply for this recruitment drive. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection for the Junior Engineer (JE) posts will take place through three stages of the recruitment process including Computer Based Test (CBT) as a screening test and then document verification and medical examination. 

RRB JE 2024 Registration Process

Here are the simple steps to register for the RRB JE 2024 examination:

  • Visit the official website, i.e. rrbapply.gov.in.
  • Select the region you belong to or where you are intended to apply.
  • Share your name, email ID and mobile number for registration purposes. 
  • Sign in with the enrollment number and password created during registration.
  • Fill in the necessary details specified in the application form.
  • Choose the post you want to apply for.
  • Make the necessary application fee.
  • Click on the submit button to complete the registration process.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

