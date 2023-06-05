close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Railways spent over Rs 1 trn of RRSK funds on safety in 5 years: Report

The Railways has announced a high-level probe as well as an independent inquiry by the Commissioner of Rail Safety, which comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation

IANS New Delhi
Railway line

Railway line

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Following the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening that claimed 275 lives, an official document showed that the national transporter did not have lack of funds, as it "spent over Rs 1 lakh crore" between 2017-18 and 2021-22 from its Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) funds.

The Railways has announced a high-level probe as well as an independent inquiry by the Commissioner of Rail Safety, which comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that "all the empty safety claims" of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have been "exposed".

He also said there is serious concern among people about the deterioration in safety standards of the Railways.

An official government data showed that capital expenditure on all projects of Indian Railways, including safety related works, is funded from three major sources -- gross budgetary support (GBS), internal generation of Railways, and external borrowing.

The document said that RRSK was introduced in 2017 after recognising the importance of ensuring adequate funds for railway safety with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore to be utilised over a period of five years starting 2017-18 for critical safety related works.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

FinMin extends date for MSMEs to submit refund claims till July 31

Menstrual cups reduce plastic waste generation by 99%: Soumya Swaminathan

Kerala govt observes World Environment Day, organises Haritha Sabhas

India depends on Russian weapons, not in our interest: German defence min

Hand holding states, govt sellers to integrate with ONDC: DPIIT Joint Secy

"Contrary to the statements being made, the Railways has ensured that this fund was fully utilised," a government source said.

"From 2017-18 to 2021-22, Railways spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore on RRSK works," the source said, adding that the government also extended the validity of RRSK for another five year from 2022-23," the data stated.

Showing the expenses made by the Railways on track renewal in the last five years, the data said, "Track renewal is an important component of safety and expenditure on track renewal during 2017-18 to 2021-22 has reflected a steady growth."

It said that from Rs 8,884 crore in 2017-18, the expenditure on track renewal increased to Rs 13,522 crore in 2020-21 and to Rs 16,558 cr in 2021-22.

In total, Railways spent Rs 58,045 crore on track renewal during this period, the data showed.

It also highlighted that the CAG report of 2022 on "derailment in railways" was laid on the floor of the House on December 21 last year.

"The coverage of RRSK utilisation, in the report, is limited to three years - 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Hence, it gives a partial picture on actual expenditure that has been undertaken on both track renewal as well as safety related works by the Indian Railways," the source said.

The source also said that as per the practice, a detailed reply on all issues raised in the CAG report will also be sent shortly.

"The factual position on expenditure, therefore, is completely contrary to the figures being quoted in some sections of the media, The actual trend of expenditure on track renewal has increased from Rs 47,039 crore during 2004-05 to 2013-14 to Rs 1,09,023 crore during 2014-15 to 2023-24, reflecting an increase of more than double," the source said.

The remarks from the government sources came after the Congress cited several reports that included the CAG report on derailment, claiming less amount was spent on track renewal and even non-utilisation of RRSK funds for safety works.

The Congress said that as per the latest audit report, between 2017-18 and 2020-21, almost seven out of the 10 train accidents happened due to train derailment. It also said that from 2017 to 2021, there was zero testing of rails and welds (track maintenance) for safety in East Coast Railway and asked why was it sidelined.

The Congress also asked why 79 per cent funding work was done in RRSK, while Rs 20,000 crore was to be made available every year. It asked why has there been a huge decrease in the amount for track renewal works.

The government source also stated that the expenditure on safety related works, which include track renewal, bridges, level crossings, ROB or RUBS, signalling works etc. has increased from Rs 70,274 crore during 2004-05 to 2013-14 to Rs 1,78,012 crore during 2014-15 to 2023- 24, reflecting more than two-and-a-half fold rise.

The source further said that even the GBS for railways in the last nine years has increased almost five times as compared to the GBS between 2004-05 and 2013-14.

The data showed that from 2004-05 to 2013-14, the Railways had a GBS of Rs 1,64,743.45 crore, which in the last nine years (from 2014-15 to 2023-24) stands at Rs 8,26,323.48 crore.

The Congress has been demanding the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the horrific accident in Balasore.

To a question about the February 8 letter by the Principal Chief Operating Manager of South Western Railway Zone urging and warning to repair the signalling system citing a tragedy in Mysore in which two trains were saved from collision, the source said, "One unsafe incident was reported on February 8 this year and during our inquiry, human error was found. So that was pointed out and the deficiency was rectified."

He also said that the kind of error in the February 8 incident was completely different as compared to the latest train accident.

--IANS

aks/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways Train Accident rail safety

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon