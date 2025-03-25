Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan CM slams SP MP's remarks on Rana Sanga; demands action

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, Suman called Rana Sanga a "traitor" and said that Hindus are his descendants

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

He demanded action from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and also called for an apology. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday strongly condemned the Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's recent remarks on Mewar ruler Rana Sanga and demanded that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party take action against him.

He also said that the Suman's remarks were an insult not only to Rana Sanga but also to every warrior who laid down their life for the country.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, Suman called Rana Sanga a "traitor" and said that Hindus are his descendants.

Addressing a programme organised by Jauhar Smriti Sansthan in Chittorgarh fort, Chief Minister Sharma said, "Rana Sanga was a warrior who sacrificed his life for the protection of the motherland and Sanatan Dharma. His body bore 80 wounds, yet he never showed any signs of distress."  "This (Suman's remarks) is an insult to our history and our heroes, who fought to protect our culture and religion," Sharma said.

 

He also questioned the SP MP whether he had ever made an effort to understand the sacrifices of Rana Sanga or even read the history of Mewar.

"It is because of such warriors that we are able to preserve our culture and religion," the chief minister said.

He demanded action from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and also called for an apology.

Sharma said that Chittorgarh is a land of sacrifice.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also condemned the remarks of the SP MP.

Cooperative Minister Gautam Dak and minister Manju Waghmar were also present at the event.

Topics : Samajwadi Party rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

