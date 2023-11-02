close
RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

As the Executive Director, Mishra's duties will include looking after Enforcement Department, Risk Monitoring Department, Department of External Investments & Operations

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 0:37 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director (ED) with effect from November 1, 2023. 

As the ED he will be looking after the Enforcement Directorate, Risk Monitoring Department and Department of External Investments & Operations. 

Before taking charge as the Executive Director, he was the Chief General Manager in the Department of Regulation of RBI. He has over three decades of experience in RBI after working across departments including regulations of banking and NBFC, supervision of banks and currency management. He has served as a member in several Working Groups at the national and international levels contributing to formulation of regulatory/ supervisory policies.

Mishra is a post graduate in Economics and MBA (banking and Finance). He also holds a master’s degree in Finance and Financial Regulation from Aston Business School, United Kindom.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 0:30 AM IST

