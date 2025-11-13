Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Red Fort blast: Death toll rises to 13 as another succumbs to injury

Red Fort blast: Death toll rises to 13 as another succumbs to injury

With Bilal's death, the total number of fatalities in the high-intensity explosion on Monday evening has climbed to 13, while several others remain under treatment

Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025

Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll in the blast near Red Fort early this week rose to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal, he said.

According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal's death was received from the hospital early on Thursday morning.

The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day, officials said.

With Bilal's death, the total number of fatalities in the high-intensity explosion on Monday evening has climbed to 13, while several others remain under treatment.

 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

