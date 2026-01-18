Remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi: SC to hear plea of Vijay Shah on Jan 19

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on January 19 a plea of Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah against a high court order directing registration of an FIR against him for using "language of the gutters" against Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi is likely to hear the plea of the minister, who has expressed regret over his remarks.

On July 28, 2025, the top court had pulled up Shah for not placing a public apology over his remarks on record against Col Qureshi, saying he was "testing the court's patience".

It had pointed out that the minister's conduct was prompting it to doubt his intentions and bonafide.

Senior advocate K Parmeshwar, appearing for Shah, had argued that the minister has issued a public apology, which was shared online, and would be placed on court's record.

"What is an online apology? We are starting to have doubts about his intentions and bonafide. You place the apology on record. We will have to see it," the top court had said.

It had asked the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the statements made by the minister to submit its report by August 13, 2025.

An SIT officer had appeared in court with a sealed cover report, stating statements of 27 people examined by the probe team were currently under scrutiny.

The bench had said statements of those whose sentiments were hurt should have been recorded by the SIT instead of Shah's statements.

On May 28, last year, the top court ordered closure of proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court against Shah for his controversial remarks against Col Qureshi and asked for a status report from the SIT.

Earlier, the top court chided Shah and constituted the SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The high court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi, and ordered police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.