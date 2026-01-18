PM to lay foundation for Kaziranga corridor, unveil trains in Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday lay the foundation stone for the Kaziranga elevated corridor, flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains and address a public rally during the second day of his Assam visit.

Modi said he was looking forward to the Bhoomi Poojan' of key development projects at Kaliabor in Nagaon district.

'Looking forward to being in Kaliabor, Assam today for the Bhoomi Poojan of key development works, including the 35 km elevated corridor across Kaziranga. This will go a long way in safeguarding animals, particularly in the monsoon season,' the PM said in a post on X.

During the programme, Amrit Bharat trains will be flagged off, which will improve connectivity for the people of Assam, he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, replying to Modi's post, said the elevated corridor across Kaziranga is a landmark step towards protecting wildlife, while strengthening connectivity.

The Bhoomi Poojan and flagging off of Amrit Bharat trains will further accelerate Assam's development journey. I thank you on behalf of the people of Assam, Sarma said.

Earlier, the CM had expressed gratitude to the PM for laying the foundation for the elevated corridor at Kaziranga.

'Adarniya @narendramodi ji's love for Kaziranga is well known. Today, he will lay the foundation stone of the ambitious elevated corridor over the World Heritage Site, which will go a long way in protecting nature and wildlife whilst providing faster connectivity. Gratitude!' he said in a post on X.

The Rs 6,957-crore elevated corridor project would ensure safe wildlife movement across the Kaziranga National Park, reduce road accidents on National Highway-715, and boost ecotourism while generating local employment opportunities, an official said. The project includes the four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-37 (New NH-715) and approximately 34.45 km of elevated corridor, along with bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, one of the officials said.

The project has been designed in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India, he said.

The objectives of the project are to improve connectivity between Central and Upper Assam and ensure the protection of the rich biodiversity of the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, another official said.

The flagship infrastructure project will be implemented by NHIDCL under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the construction will be completed in 36 months, he said.

The Centre's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the widening of a two-lane 86.67-km stretch of the highway to four lanes, and the construction of a 34.5-km elevated corridor with the area underneath for the crossing of animals from the national park to the Karbi Anglong Hills, particularly during the monsoon season.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains Dibrugarh-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya-Rohtak.

He will address a public meeting at Kaliabor before leaving for West Bengal around noon.

Modi arrived in Guwahati on a two-day Assam visit on Saturday, and witnessed the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba', with over 10,000 artistes participating in the programme at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium in the city's Sarusajai area.