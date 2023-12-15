Sensex (0.62%)
70953.81 + 439.61
Nifty (0.62%)
21313.25 + 130.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6909.40 + 28.95
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
45577.00 + 42.70
Nifty Bank (-0.05%)
47706.85 -25.45
Heatmap

RS adjourned till 2 pm amid oppn protest over parliament security breach

Dhankhar said investigation on the incident is underway and it will be taken to a logical conclusion

Lok Sabha,Parliament

Amid protest, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid protest by the Opposition parties after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected their notices to suspended the scheduled business of the day to discuss the security breach in Parliament.
Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table, the Chairman informed the House that he had received 23 notices regarding the "serious situation" arising from Wednesday's Parliament security breach.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Dhankhar said investigation on the incident is underway and it will be taken to a logical conclusion.
"I unable to persuade myself to allow the notices," he said, which led to a protest by Opposition parties.
Some of the opposition parties also raised the issue of suspension of TMC member Derek O'Brien from the House for the remaining part of the Winter session scheduled to conclude on December 22.
Amid protest, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Also Read

Oppn slams Centre over suspension of TMC's Derek O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after spat between Chairman, Derek

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day after spat between chair, Derek O'Brien

TMC's Derek O' Brien suspended from RS for remainder of monsoon session

MP O'Brien suspended from RS for remainder of winter session for misconduct

Prepare plan to build new High Court building: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Karnataka HC grants 2-week parole to convict in church blast case

Narayana Murthy cautions the public not to fall prey to deep fake videos

CII youth wing to hold national summit in Chennai on December 21, 22

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Topics : Rajya Sabha Parliament Opposition Politics

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon