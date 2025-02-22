Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sambhal Violence: Chargesheet filed in six of 12 cases, 80 accused arrested

Sambhal Violence: Chargesheet filed in six of 12 cases, 80 accused arrested

The violence resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals

Police and security personnel stand guard amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid |(File Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh police's SIT has filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque.

The violence resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

According to the chargesheet, 80 arrests have been made, and 79 are still pending. There are 159 total accused in the case.

The chargesheet also mentioned that the weapons recovered from the site of violence and other places were manufactured in the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia.

 

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said, "In relation to the violence that took place on November 26, 2024, a total of 12 cases have been registered so far...out of which police have filed chargesheets in six cases."

"There was an attempt by the miscreants to set fire to the personal bike and the government car of a station in-charge. The bike was saved from burning, but the government car was completely destroyed. A charge sheet has been filed against a total of 23 people in this case," he said.

The authorities have recovered one 09 MM pistol, three 32 MM pistols, one 32 MM magazine, one 09 MM magazine, three 12-bore country-made guns, five live 09 MM cartridges, one live 315-bore cartridge, seven live 12-bore cartridges, one live 22-bore cartridge, and one live 32 bore cartridge.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya applauded the police after chargesheets were filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Speaking to the media, Maurya said, "It is good that a chargesheet has been filed. The police has worked very hard...the criminals have been caught and that is a really good thing. The police will keep doing their work...

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

