SC may hand over Apollo Hospital to AIIMS if free care clauses found unmet

SC may hand over Apollo Hospital to AIIMS if free care clauses found unmet

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited (IMCL), which runs Apollo Hospital, challenging a September 22, 2009 order of the Delhi High Court

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the inspection of the records of the last five years of Apollo Hospital to determine if it had been providing free medical treatment to the poor in fulfilment of the lease deed requirement binding the hospital. The requirement was to provide free treatment to 30 per cent indoor and 40 per cent outdoor patients as per the 1994 lease agreement. It is on this condition that the hospital had gotten 15 acres of land at a symbolic lease amount of Rs 1 per month on Mathura Road.
 
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said that they would not hesitate to "handover" the hospital to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) if Apollo Hospital was found to be in violation of the lease agreement.
 
 
The court was hearing an appeal filed by the Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited (IMCL), which runs Apollo Hospital, challenging a September 22, 2009 order of the Delhi High Court. The order came on a public interest litigation plea filed by the All India Lawyers Union alleging that medical facilities were not being provided to the poor by the hospital.
 
IMCL's counsel told the apex court that the hospital was run as a joint venture and the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has 26 per cent shareholding and was equally benefited by the earnings.
 
In reply, Justice Surya Kant told the counsel, "If the Delhi government is earning profit from the hospital instead of taking care of the poor patients, it is the most unfortunate thing."

The bench said that the hospital was given land on lease for 30 years, which was to expire in 2023, and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to find out whether its lease agreement had been renewed or not. In case the lease has not been extended, what lawful exercise has been undertaken in respect to the said parcel of land, the bench asked the Delhi and Central governments.
 
The bench also sought to know the existing total bed strength of the hospital and sought records of OPD patients for the past five years. It asked the hospital administration to cooperate with the inspection team and provide all relevant records as sought by the monitoring authority.
 
"The affidavits will also explain how many poor patients recommended were provided free treatment in the past five years," the court said.
 
The court also gave liberty to the hospital to file its affidavit. The matter will be taken up again in a month.
 
Delhi High Court order
 
The Delhi High Court on September 22, 2009 had directed the hospital administration to provide one-third of the free beds, that is 200 beds with adequate space and necessary facilities to the indoor patients, and also to make necessary arrangements for free facilities to 40 per cent of the outdoor patients.
 
"All government hospitals having speciality or super speciality and even if it is a general hospital shall establish special referral centres (counters/rooms). These centres shall be part of the casualty as well as regular OPDs of the hospital. The patients in critical condition, brought to the casualty of the hospital, if necessary, be referred by the medical superintendent/director of the hospital for immediate treatment to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital," the high court had said.
 

Topics : AIIMS Supreme Court Apollo Hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

