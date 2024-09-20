Business Standard
Home / India News / SC refuses to transfer trial in 2015 cash-for-vote case involving T'gana CM

SC refuses to transfer trial in 2015 cash-for-vote case involving T'gana CM

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to transfer the trial in the 2015 cash-for-vote case, involving Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and others, from Telangana to Bhopal.

Supreme Court, SC

The bench took note of an affidavit filed by Reddy, who tendered apology to the court, and said it did not wish to proceed further on the issue (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to transfer the trial in the 2015 cash-for-vote case, involving Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and others, from Telangana to Bhopal.
The apex court directed Reddy not to interfere in any way with the functioning of prosecution in the case.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan directed that the Director General of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) would not report to the Telangana CM with regard to the prosecution of the case.
The counsel appearing for Reddy told the court that the plea seeking transfer of trial in the case was filed with a "political motive".
 
The apex court, which had earlier voiced strong displeasure over Reddy's comments on the top court granting bail to rival Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, said it was expected that all the three wings of the Constitution showed mutual respect for functioning of each other.
The bench took note of an affidavit filed by Reddy, who tendered apology to the court, and said it did not wish to proceed further on the issue.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC pulls up CBI for alleging hostile environment in all West Bengal courts

Supreme Court, SC

SC adjourns state govt plea against pre-arrest bail to Bhavani Revanna

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked, videos promoting cryptocurrency posted

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM makes aerial survey to assess rising water level in Ganga

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Swiss firm delivers 2,000 forged wheels from Ukraine to Indian Railways

"Though we do not wish to proceed further in the matter, we may only put on caution all the constitutional functionaries --- the legislature, the executive and the judiciary -- to discharge their constitutional duties in the spheres earmarked for them by the Constitution," the bench said.
It said no doubt that a right to fair criticism of the verdict was always welcomed but one should not transgress the limits.
The apex court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by BRS MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy and three others who had sought transfer of the trial in the case from Telangana to Bhopal.
On May 31, 2015, Revanth Reddy, then with the Telugu Desam Party, was apprehended by the ACB while allegedly paying a Rs 50 lakh bribe to Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the legislative council elections.
Apart from Revanth Reddy, the ACB had arrested some others. All of them were later granted bail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The 'Report of the Expert Committee on MSMEs' of 2019 (Chairman: U K Sinha) noted that most large firms deal with MSMEs on a credit basis; and given that buyers do not honour invoices on time, these firms face a financial crunch. MSMEs, on their part

Telangana launches new MSME policy, plans to spend Rs 4,000 crore

G Kishan Reddy, G Kishan

Successive govts did not celebrate 'Liberation Day', alleges Kishan Reddy

Ganesh, Ganpati, Ganpati idol

Ganesh idol immersion processions begin as devotees bid farewell to deity

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana CM sets target of winning 15 out of 17 seats for next LS polls

BRS

PAC chairman appointment leads to tension at BRS MLA's Hyderabad residence

Topics : Telangana Supreme Court Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon