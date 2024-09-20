SC refuses to transfer trial in 2015 cash-for-vote case involving T'gana CM

The bench took note of an affidavit filed by Reddy, who tendered apology to the court, and said it did not wish to proceed further on the issue (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to transfer the trial in the 2015 cash-for-vote case, involving Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and others, from Telangana to Bhopal. The apex court directed Reddy not to interfere in any way with the functioning of prosecution in the case. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan directed that the Director General of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) would not report to the Telangana CM with regard to the prosecution of the case. The counsel appearing for Reddy told the court that the plea seeking transfer of trial in the case was filed with a "political motive".

The apex court, which had earlier voiced strong displeasure over Reddy's comments on the top court granting bail to rival Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, said it was expected that all the three wings of the Constitution showed mutual respect for functioning of each other.

The bench took note of an affidavit filed by Reddy, who tendered apology to the court, and said it did not wish to proceed further on the issue.

"Though we do not wish to proceed further in the matter, we may only put on caution all the constitutional functionaries --- the legislature, the executive and the judiciary -- to discharge their constitutional duties in the spheres earmarked for them by the Constitution," the bench said.

It said no doubt that a right to fair criticism of the verdict was always welcomed but one should not transgress the limits.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by BRS MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy and three others who had sought transfer of the trial in the case from Telangana to Bhopal.

On May 31, 2015, Revanth Reddy, then with the Telugu Desam Party, was apprehended by the ACB while allegedly paying a Rs 50 lakh bribe to Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the legislative council elections.

Apart from Revanth Reddy, the ACB had arrested some others. All of them were later granted bail.