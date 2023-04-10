Sec 144 in Jamshedpur after clashes over desecration of religious flag

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC is in force at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, after alleged desecration of a religious flag led to brick-batting and arson between two groups, officials said.

Two shops and an auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob on Sunday evening, they said.

Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in the area, Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Piyush Sinha, said.

Tension had been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said.

The situation turned violent on Sunday evening when a shop was gutted, leading to brick-batting from both sides.

A mob also set on fire an autorickshaw, forcing the police to fire tear gas shells.

Also Read Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration in India Ram Navami violence: Situation in Nalanda normal, Sec 144 in place, says SP Ram Navami violence: Security beefed up in Nalanda, police say over 50 held Police denies permission for Ram Yatra, Ramadan prayers in Jahangirpuri Indian stock market to remain closed today on account of Ram Navami Backstabbers cannot carry forward Balasaheb's legacy: Sibal slams Shinde India pauses trade talks with UK, asks to condemn Sikh extremists: Report All you need to know about Amul-Nandini controversy in poll-bound Karnataka Chhattisgarh: VHP calls for state bandh after communal clash in Biranpur Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Mizoram's Champhai

SSP Prabhat Kumar said adequate police force has been deployed at Shastrinagar to maintain law and order.

The situation is under control and the warring groups have been dispersed We have also taken a few persons into custody, he said.

East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav said some anti-social elements are trying to disturb peace, and sought the cooperation of people to foil their plot.