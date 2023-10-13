close
Security alert issued in New Delhi as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Security has also been stepped up at Jewish religious establishments and the Israel Embassy

delhi police

Representative Image (PTI Photo)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
A security alert has been issued in New Delhi in view of potential protests in the national capital amid the ongoing war in Israel between security forces and Palestinian group Hamas, NDTV reported on Friday.

According to the report, Delhi Police personnel will be present on the streets during Friday prayers. Security has also been stepped up at Jewish religious establishments and the Israel Embassy.

At the same time, several countries, including the US, UK, France and Germany, have also increased security around "potential Jewish targets" and "pro-Palestinian protesters" in view of the escalating violence in Israel.

On Thursday, France banned all pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the interest of public order. Critics of the ban, however, argue that it infringes on freedom of speech and assembly.

Also, India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those who wish to return home as the regional tensions rise. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said around 18,000 Indians are currently residing in Israel while about a dozen people are in the West Bank and three to four are in Gaza.

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation have left around 2,600 people dead. Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks by Hamas.

The first batch of 212 Indians arrived in New Delhi under the operation. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar greeted them.

As the war between Israel and Hamas intensifies, the Indian Embassy in Israel has also set up a 24-hour helpline number +972-35226748 and +972-543278392 or cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in for Indian citizens who need assistance amid the ongoing conflict or wish to register with the embassy.

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

