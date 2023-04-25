close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shah defends scrapping 4% reservation for Muslims in K'taka ahead of polls

The former BJP chief also took a dig at Congress for its stand that the quota would be restored if it is voted to power in the state after the May 10 Assembly polls

Press Trust of India Bagalkote (K'taka)
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday defended the BJP government's decision in Karnataka of scrapping four per cent quota for Muslims saying the party never believed in religion-based reservation'.

The former BJP chief also took a dig at Congress for its stand that the quota would be restored if it is voted to power in the state after the May 10 Assembly polls.

"There was a religion based reservation of four per cent for Muslims. Without falling for the vote bank politics, the BJP government abolished the Muslim reservation," he said addressing a public meeting at Terdal in this district.

"We believe that religion based reservation should not happen," Shah opined.

The Minister added that after abolishing Muslim reservation, the BJP government increased the reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

Referring to the Basavaraj Bommai government's decision to increase the SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, Shah noted that the internal reservation of SC (Left) now stands at six per cent, SC (Right)- 5.5 per cent and other SCs 5.5 per cent.

Also Read

Shah will be in Mandya, as BJP focuses on Old Mysuru region for 2023 polls

Amit Shah's Karnataka visit significant for Assembly polls: CM Bommai

BJP national executive meet to finalise election strategies for 2023-24

Karnataka BJP MPs likely to meet Amit Shah over border dispute today

PM, HM busy in politics, terrorists took advantage of it: Sena (UBT)

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt on corruption in poll-bound Karnataka

Industrialists see investment opportunity in J&K post abrogation of Art 370

SATVIR soldiers on: 6 decades into service, goats that serve Indian Army

NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

Responding to Congress president D K Shivakumar who has promised to restore the Muslim reservation if his party comes to power, Shah sought to know whose quota the party will scrap if it manages to form the government in Karnataka.

"Whose reservation will be decreased if four per cent reservation for Muslims is restored? Will it be Vokkaligas or Lingayat, Dalits, Scheduled Tribes or the Other Backward Castes?" the Minister asked.

At the fag end of its term, the BJP government decided to abolish the four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2-B category. The four per cent was later split into two and distributed among Vokkaligas in 2-C category and Lingayats in 2-D category.

Vokkaligas and Lingayats are the two major dominant communities of Karnataka.

Shah's statement came on a day when the Supreme Court directed that the state government's decision of scrapping quota for Muslims will not be implemented till May 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka polls Karnataka elections

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hyundai Motor bolsters US presence with $5 billion EV battery venture

electric vehicles, electric car
3 min read

NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI

Photo: ANI/Twitter
3 min read

Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if Cong comes to power: Amit Shah

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Google moves Delhi HC against single-judge order on its new billing policy

Google, alphabet
4 min read

Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final, Suryakumar, Kuldeep dropped

BCCI, Logo
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Premium

Summer is here: The heat is on as states face climate calamities

summer
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon