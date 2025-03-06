Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Shocked and devastated: DGP Ramachandra Rao on daughter Ranya Rao's arrest

Shocked and devastated: DGP Ramachandra Rao on daughter Ranya Rao's arrest

Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP Rao, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) upon arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight on Monday night

Ranya Rao

Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was arrested by the DRI on March 3 in Bengaluru. Photo: X@RanyaRao

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reacting to his daughter's arrest for alleged gold smuggling, Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Ramachandra Rao, said that he was shocked and devastated when the incident came to his notice through the media.

Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP Rao, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) upon arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight on Monday night. Acting on a tip-off about her suspected involvement in gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials stationed a team at the airport before her arrival. Upon landing, she was immediately taken into custody. 

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Rao sought to distance himself from the controversy, stating, "The law will do its job. There is no black mark on my career." He maintained that he had no prior knowledge of Ranya's alleged involvement in smuggling activities and came to know about the arrest only through media reports.

 

"I was also shocked and devastated when such an incident came to my notice through the media, I was not aware of any of these things, like any other father I was also shocked. She is not living with us, she is living separately with her husband, there must be some problem between them due to some family issues," he said.

"Anyway, the law will do its job, there is no black mark in my career. I don't want to say anything more," he added.

Also Read

Vasundhara Oswal

Billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter speaks out about Ugandan arrest ordeal

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Impeached South Korean President Yoon argues for release before court

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday recommended a new slab of 35 per cent for tobacco, tobacco products and aerated drinks, according to

GST officers must provide written grounds of arrest under new guideline

cbic

GST officers must explain 'grounds of arrest', obtain acknowledgment: CBIC

arrest

Probe agencies left red-faced with court orders on 'illegal' arrests

Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was arrested by the DRI on March 3 in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government said that the law is the same for all.

Congress MLA and Legal Advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, issued a statement regarding the arrest, emphasizing that no one would receive special treatment.

"She has been accused of smuggling, and the law will take its course -- whether she is the daughter of the DGP, the Chief Minister, or the Prime Minister. If any official nexus is involved, the investigation will reveal it," Ponnanna said.

On March 4, 2025, Ranya was produced before a special court for financial offences, where she was remanded to judicial custody till March 18, 2025. Before being transferred to custody, she underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

During questioning, Ranya claimed that her visit to Dubai was for business purposes. However, DRI officials allege that she was carrying a significant amount of gold intended to be smuggled into India.

According to the DRI, the gold in her possession weighed 14.8 kilograms. She remains in judicial custody as the investigation continues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Winter, Fog, Jammu Winter, Jammu Fog

Chilly days, strong winds back for Delhi, air quality remains moderate

Supreme Court, SC

SC takes exception to UP govt's high-handed case of demolition in Prayagraj

Premiumschool, education

More than a language debate: NEP needs to focus on funds, quality

New India Co-operative Bank

New India Coop Bank: EOW searches ex-chairman's home in Rs 122 cr fraud

Bhupendra Yadav, Bhupendra

Strengthen NDCs, int'l cooperation to reduce climate change effects: Yadav

Topics : Arrest Gold smuggling Gold Smugglers Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon