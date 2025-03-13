Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'Order appears arbitrary, not lawful': YouTuber on Sadhguru video takedown

'Order appears arbitrary, not lawful': YouTuber on Sadhguru video takedown

The Delhi HC ordered the removal of Shyam Meera Singh's YouTube video, mentioning that it defamed Isha Foundation and its founder, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh is considering legal options after the Delhi High Court ordered him on Wednesday to take down his recent YouTube video, which allegedly contains defamatory content against Isha Foundation and its founder, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. 
A statement on behalf Meera said, “...Hon’ble High Court has passed the ex parte (without giving an opportunity of hearing) ad-interim order directing that the said video be taken down. The order has been complied with. It is categorically stated that Shyam Meera Singh has been served with the copy of the suit, only after the said order was passed.” 
 
“The said ex parte ad- interim order prima facie appears to be arbitrary and not in consonance with law. Therefore, Shyam Meera Singh is exploring all the legal remedies available before him,” it further said.
 

Video claimed minors exploited at ashram

The video, titled ‘Sadhguru EXPOSED: What’s happening in Jaggi Vasudev’s Ashram’, was uploaded on Singh’s YouTube channel on February 24 and later shared on his X handle. The video claims minors were being exploited at the ashram.   
Responding to the court order, Isha Foundation, in a post on X, said, “We welcome the Hon’ble Delhi High Court’s order that has directed the removal of a malicious video loaded with fabricated content, which was intended not only to malign the sacredness of spiritual processes offered by Isha Foundation but is also a deliberate attempt to defame Sanatana Dharma by attacking its sacred practices and traditions.” 

At the time of the order, the video had garnered 937,000 views, 65,000 likes, and 13,000 comments.  
 

Court directs Meta to take down video

Justice Subramonium Prasad instructed Google LLC, X Corp, and Meta Platforms to take down the video and barred Singh from further publishing or sharing it. Additionally, the court restrained Singh and individuals associated with him from creating or disseminating content linked to the video.   
“Defendant No 4, his associates, servants, agents, affiliates, assignees, substitutes, representatives, employees and/or persons claiming through him from creating, publishing, uploading, sharing, disseminating etc. the defamatory videos as listed in Paragraph 8 of Plaint and all the videos/ posts/ publications/ allegations emanating out of the defamatory video as listed in Paragraph 11-13 of the Plaint,” the court said, as quoted by LiveLaw. 
The order was issued in response to a defamation suit filed by Isha Foundation, which argued that the video was defamatory and should be taken down.   
The court observed that Singh’s video was based on “unverified material” and used a clickbait title to draw public attention. It further noted that the video's content was defamatory and harmed Isha Foundation’s reputation.  

Topics : Delhi High Court YouTube defamation Social Media Twitter BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

