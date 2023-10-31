close
Skill development case: Chandrababu Naidu gets interim bail till Nov 24

Chandrababu Naidu was granted bail due to health reasons

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to former state Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for four weeks in connection with the skill development case.
As per High Court Advocate Sunkara Krishnamurthy, the TDP chief is granted interim bail on conditions till November 24.
Chandrababu Naidu was granted bail due to health reasons. He has been ordered to surrender on November 24. The court will hear arguments on the main bail petition on November 10. The TDP supremo has been ordered to not participate in any other program except his medical check-ups at the hospital. The High Court also ordered Naidu to not participate in Media and Political activities.
The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the Rs multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.
Besides, the skill development case, Naidu has been named as an accused in two other graft cases-- the Fibernet scam case, and the Inner Ring Road scam case.
Meanwhile on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered another case against Chandrababu Naidu in connection with allegations of illegal licensing of liquor companies in the previous government.
The case against Chandrababu Naidu has been registered under the PC Act 1988. CID officials have included Chandrababu Naidu as Accused number 3 in the case.
The CID officers filed a petition to conduct an inquiry regarding the case in the ACB court and the court allowed the hearing on this petition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Skill development

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

