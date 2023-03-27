Special parks for Swamp deer, Sarus crane must be developed: CM Adityanath

Emphasising on the protection of wildlife, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that special parks should be developed for Swamp deers and Sarus cranes in the dense forests of Uttar Pradesh.

Swamp deer, also known as Barasingha, is the state animal of the state and Sarus crane is the state bird.

Addressing an event organised by the Forest Department here, Adityanath said, The department should work with a positive spirit to develop the forests in the form of eco-tourism. Cleanliness of the water bodies present in the forests and plantation campaigns on their banks should be promoted on a large scale.

Departments which cause maximum damage to the environment and natural resources must be identified, he said and asked the officials to work out a way to utilise the CSR funds of these units for environmental protection.

"We have to create new wetlands around Ganga and Yamuna. Forests have to be developed in the form of ecotourism. Special parks should be developed amid forests for the protection of the state animal Barasingha and the state bird Sarus crane, Adityanath said.

During the Van Mahotsav to be organised later this year, a tree plantation program should be conducted on a large scale on the banks of these water bodies, Adityanath said.

The chief minister also flagged off the motorcycles and scooters provided to the Forest Department from the CSR fund by Hero Motocorp Limited.

He said 250 motorcycles and 35 scooters have been provided from the CSR fund for the protection of wildlife.

"For the first time, I am seeing that the Forest Department is making such a huge use of CSR funds. It should be our endeavour that those who are harming the environment at any level, their CSR funds are utilised for the protection of the environment and wildlife", he remarked.

Adityanath said that in the last 6 years, more than 100 crore trees have been planted in the state, due to which the forest coverage of the state has increased.

"The number of wildlife species has increased in the forests of UP. The forests which were being continuously cut down have been controlled. Illegal mining has been banned. Concrete steps have been taken for the protection of wildlife at every level, he said, adding new sites are also being built for tiger reserves and wetlands are being declared.

The chief minister said 'Jalotsav' month is being announced on Monday. Thousands of amrit sarovas' were developed in the state, where tree plantation work was done on a large scale.

"We can start this work regarding the reservoirs of the forest also," he said.

Earlier, Adityanath interacted with the players who participated in the 26th All India Forest Sports Competition and received medals.

In this national competition, the team of the Forest Department received 12 gold, 18 silver and 13 bronze medals.