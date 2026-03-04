Delhi air quality improves to 'moderate' category, mercury may touch 34°C

Air quality in the national capital improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marks an improvement from Tuesday, when the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘poor’ category, despite winter receding and temperatures rising across the city.

AQI readings at key monitoring stations were as follows:

Anand Vihar: 236

Bawana: 211ITO: 148

RK Puram: 171

Rohini: 182

Vivek Vihar: 152

As per CPCB classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

CAQM issues year-round pollution awareness drive

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a framework directing NCR states and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to roll out targeted Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns to address region-specific pollution sources.

The move aims to institutionalise sustained public engagement as a core pillar of pollution control strategy across Delhi-NCR, shifting the focus from seasonal response measures to year-round behavioural change and awareness.

CAQM emphasised a multi-channel approach, including print, electronic and digital media, social media outreach, and community-level programmes. Engagement with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), farmers’ groups, transport unions and market associations has been specifically recommended. States have also been encouraged to adopt innovative outreach models to maximise impact.

Delhi weather: Clear skies, warmer days ahead

Meanwhile, weather conditions in the capital are turning warmer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies with sustained surface winds of 15–25 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 35 kmph during the day.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 31 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius , while minimum temperatures may hover between 14 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates a gradual rise in temperatures in the coming days, potentially increasing discomfort for residents.