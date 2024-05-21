Swati Maliwal called me out of sheer anguish: Delhi LG condemns AAP

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V K Saxena expressed distress over the recent allegations of assault against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

The alleged incident, which reportedly took place when Maliwal visited the chief minister’s residence alone, has sparked media frenzy and raised serious concerns about the safety and treatment of women in positions of power.

Lt Governor Saxena said, Maliwal, in a state of anguish, had contacted him to describe her traumatic experience and the subsequent intimidation and shaming she has faced from her colleagues. She also voiced concerns over the alleged tampering of evidence and coercion against her.

“Although Maliwal has been vociferous, hostile, and blatantly partisan towards me and my office, often criticising me unjustifiably, yet any physical violence and hounding perpetrated on her are inexcusable and unacceptable,” Saxena stated.

The Lt Governor highlighted the disturbing nature of the incident, noting that the alleged assault occurred in the drawing room of the chief minister’s residence while he was present in the house. The assault was reportedly carried out by Kejriwal’s closest aide, Bibhav Kumar. Saxena expressed disappointment at the chief minister’s evasive response and lack of action against the alleged perpetrator, pointing out the chief minister’s silence on the issue of women’s safety.

“Delhi is the national capital and home to the entire diplomatic community from around the world. Such shameful incidents and the insensitive and conspiratorial government response tarnish India’s image worldwide,” Saxena remarked, emphasising the potential global ramifications had such an incident occurred elsewhere in the country.

Saxena assured that the Delhi Police, which has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations, would bring the matter to its logical conclusion. The SIT is headed by North Delhi’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anjitha Chepyala, who will lead the investigation and submit a report to senior officials.

Swati Maliwal, an MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, accused Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of assaulting her at Kejriwal’s residence on May 13.

