Business Standard
Home / India News / Tax notices issued to wealthy Indians over undeclared Dubai properties

Tax notices issued to wealthy Indians over undeclared Dubai properties

UAE authorities shared details of offshore properties of affluent Indians who spent less than 90 days in the country, thereby not protected by residency permits

The booming residential pipeline suggests that chronic oversupply will remain a key vulnerability for Dubai, one of seven sheikdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates.

United Arab Emirates (Photo: Bloomberg)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several wealthy Indians with allegedly undeclared properties in Dubai have received notices from the Foreign Asset Investigation Unit (FAIU) of the Income Tax (I-T) department, according to a report by The Economic Times. Approximately 100 notices have been issued in the past week alone.
 
The action follows an exchange of information from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities regarding property ownership by individuals holding Indian passports who have spent less than 90 days in the country.
 
In recent years, many Indians have been lured by Dubai real estate offers, which often require only a 10 per cent down payment, with the remaining balance payable in installments over four to eight years.
 
 
Individuals who spend over 90 days in the UAE can gain residency status. Additionally, those staying for 181 days or more can benefit from provisions in the tax treaty between India and the UAE. While the UAE may not readily share information about individuals who are already residents and covered under this treaty, it seems this form of protection does not extend to those who have not gained residency status in the country.
 
The Economic Times report mentions that this information exchange is especially significant as tax authorities rarely receive such detailed insights into offshore property holdings. This is because jurisdictions typically extend to information related to bank accounts, stock investments, and trust beneficiaries.
 
In the wake of these notices, many Indian nationals have been asked by the FAIU to verify whether the funds used for their Dubai property acquisitions are sourced from legitimate income and properly disclosed in their foreign asset schedules on their I-T returns.
 
The government is conducting a verification process to ensure that taxed money was used for these acquisitions. If the source of funds is established, even if the asset was not declared in the FA schedule, the taxpayers may be spared from severe penalties under the Black Money Act. Conversely, if the source cannot be traced, they may face heavy taxes and fines that could exceed the value of the assets.

Also Read

Dubai luxury home

Dubai leaks: Guess which country's citizens own most property in this city?

Singapore

Singapore hides repression, corruption, says son of its ex-PM Lee Kuan Yew

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 500 pts at 79,400, Nifty at 24,200; IT, FMCG, financials drag

Dulux paints

Dulux owner AkzoNobel seeks sale of India unit amid growing competition

IPL 2025 retention live updates today

IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: All eyes on Pant, Rohit, Iyer 's retention as deadline nears

Topics : Dubai properties Income Tax filing income tax scanner BS Web Reports United Arab Emirates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon