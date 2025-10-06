ECI announces bypolls in 8 Assembly seats across 7 states, UTs: Check dates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced bypolls for eight Assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories, scheduled for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The by-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the Budgam seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned, choosing to retain the Ganderbal seat. Meanwhile, the Nagrota constituency will go to the polls after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana.
In Rajasthan, bypolls will be held in Anta after the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwarlal, who was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail for pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate.
Other seats that will go to polls due to the death of sitting MLAs include:
- Jharkhand: Ghatsila (ST) – following the death of Ramdas Soren
- Telangana: Jubilee Hills – following the death of Maganti Gopinath
- Punjab: Tarn Taran – following the death of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal
- Mizoram: Dampa (ST) – following the death of Lalrintluanga Saila
- Odisha: Nuapada – following the death of Rajendra Dholakia
The last date for filing nominations in Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha is October 20, while candidates from Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Mizoram, and Jharkhand must file by October 21.
The ECI also announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results declared on November 14.